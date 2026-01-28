Vicky Bakery and Flanigan’s Launch the Croqueta Popper!

My inner foodie is screaming right now because nothing says Miami more than a Vicky Bakery and Flanigan’s collaboration. Two South Florida legends are officially teaming up for the first time ever, and honestly, this feels very on brand for the 305.

They just announced the new Croqueta Popper, a crispy croqueta filled with tender smoked pork and served with Flanigan’s iconic BBQ sauce for dipping. It is basically Cuban tradition meets Flanigan’s comfort food, and yes, my taste buds are already emotionally invested.

The Croqueta Popper will be available for a limited time starting February 1, and you can find it at all Vicky Bakery and all Flanigan’s locations. They are being sold in a pack of five for $8.99, which honestly feels like the perfect excuse to bring friends, or not share at all. No judgment.

If you love croquetas, Vicky Bakery, Flanigan’s, or just very Miami food moments, this is one you are going to want to try before it is gone.

Let me know if you are trying these and where you are grabbing them from, because this collab might just be my new personality.