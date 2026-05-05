Victoria’s Secret Casting Call is Coming to Miami!

If you’ve ever practiced your walk in the mirror or joked about being a Victoria’s Secret Angel… this might be your shot.
Victoria’s Secret is doing an open casting call in Miami, and it’s not just for industry people. They’re looking for new faces for their next runway, and anyone can apply.
What’s going on
They’ll be doing in-person castings at Dadeland Mall on May 21 and 22. You can also submit online if you can’t make it in person.
What this could lead to
- Walking in the next Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
- Potential modeling opportunities with major agencies
- Being part of a docuseries following the process
Bottom line… if this has ever crossed your mind, this is one of those moments where you either go for it or you don’t.