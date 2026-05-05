Victoria’s Secret Casting Call is Coming to Miami!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

If you’ve ever practiced your walk in the mirror or joked about being a Victoria’s Secret Angel… this might be your shot.

Victoria’s Secret is doing an open casting call in Miami, and it’s not just for industry people. They’re looking for new faces for their next runway, and anyone can apply.

What’s going on

They’ll be doing in-person castings at Dadeland Mall on May 21 and 22. You can also submit online if you can’t make it in person.

What this could lead to

Walking in the next Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Potential modeling opportunities with major agencies

Being part of a docuseries following the process

Bottom line… if this has ever crossed your mind, this is one of those moments where you either go for it or you don’t.