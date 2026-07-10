The Viral Puerto Rico Song Just Got an Official Music Video

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve heard “The Puerto Rico Song.” Now, the viral hit has an official music video, and it’s giving viewers an even bigger reason to book a trip to the Island.

The song was created by Bill Stiteler, better known online as Saxboy Billy, using the AI music generator Suno. After taking social media by storm, Discover Puerto Rico teamed up with the creator to film an official music video showcasing some of the Island’s most recognizable destinations.

The video features stunning locations including Old San Juan, El Morro, Distrito T-Mobile, Toro Verde Urban Park, downtown Caguas, Balneario Monserrate, Terruño, the Kioskos de Luquillo and Las Croabas in Fajardo.

Stiteler said he wrote the song because Puerto Rico leaves a lasting impression on visitors and never expected it to become such a massive online sensation. He added that seeing people embrace the song and getting the chance to film an official video across the Island has been an incredible experience.

The catchy tune has also found plenty of celebrity fans. Charlie Puth, Sarah Hyland and Jennifer Love Hewitt all shared videos using the song on TikTok. Other stars, including Danielle Fishel, Ian Munsick, Cody Simpson and members of 5 Seconds of Summer, have also jumped on the trend.

According to Discover Puerto Rico, the overwhelming response to the song showed that it had become much more than a viral moment. The organization hopes the new music video inspires even more people to experience the Island’s culture, scenery and communities for themselves.