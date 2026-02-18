Voodoo Doughnut Is Finally Coming To Miami And Wynwood Is About To Get Weird

Wynwood, get ready. Voodoo Doughnut is opening its first Miami location at 2401 NW 2nd Ave on February 19, bringing its iconic pink boxes and wild flavors to the neighborhood.

The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and major giveaways. The first 200 guests score a free Fate and Fortune Doughnut, with a chance to win free doughnuts for a year. The first 26 customers who make a purchase will snag a Voodoo Pink Gift Bag packed with merch.

Even sweeter, 20 percent of opening day proceeds will benefit NAMI Miami-Dade County. They are also debuting a Wynwood exclusive Sublime Key Lime doughnut, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit through March 31.

The shop will serve more than 30 flavors and stay open almost 24 hours daily from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Miami just got a lot sweeter.