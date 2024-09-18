[WATCH] Dashcam Catches 8-Year-Old Girl Joyriding to Target

Like Mother Like Daughter

Joyriding toddler stopped by Xenia police Officer Brian Blackaby, a Xenia patrolman, said he was in the area of Hollywood Boulevard when he spotted 1-year-old Braydon in his model Chevrolet Silverado, Friday, March 25, 2016. (Xenia Police Division)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Picture this: an 8-year-old girl with a mission so fierce she could only be stopped by the checkout line at Target.

That was the scene in Ohio recently when this pint-sized shopaholic decided to take matters into her own hands. Literally. She hopped behind the wheel of her family’s SUV and drove an impressive 10 miles en route to her favorite store. Yeah, you read that right. We’re talking a mini driver cruising the streets, giving her parents and local cops quite the scare!

But don’t worry—she emerged from her epic shopping quest unscathed. No scratches, just a few gasps and giggles along the way. Even the police couldn’t help but laugh when they finally caught up with her. One officer joked, “Well, I’ve finally found a woman who’s in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife.”

Ladies, you’ve got to respect the determination here. It’s 2024, and if an 8-year-old can chase her shopping dreams, what’s our excuse? Now, I’m not saying you should hand over the keys to your little ones, but maybe we can all learn something about going after what we want—albeit a bit less recklessly!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

