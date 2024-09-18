[WATCH] Dashcam Catches 8-Year-Old Girl Joyriding to Target

Joyriding toddler stopped by Xenia police Officer Brian Blackaby, a Xenia patrolman, said he was in the area of Hollywood Boulevard when he spotted 1-year-old Braydon in his model Chevrolet Silverado, Friday, March 25, 2016. (Xenia Police Division)

Picture this: an 8-year-old girl with a mission so fierce she could only be stopped by the checkout line at Target.

That was the scene in Ohio recently when this pint-sized shopaholic decided to take matters into her own hands. Literally. She hopped behind the wheel of her family’s SUV and drove an impressive 10 miles en route to her favorite store. Yeah, you read that right. We’re talking a mini driver cruising the streets, giving her parents and local cops quite the scare!

But don’t worry—she emerged from her epic shopping quest unscathed. No scratches, just a few gasps and giggles along the way. Even the police couldn’t help but laugh when they finally caught up with her. One officer joked, “Well, I’ve finally found a woman who’s in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife.”

Ladies, you’ve got to respect the determination here. It’s 2024, and if an 8-year-old can chase her shopping dreams, what’s our excuse? Now, I’m not saying you should hand over the keys to your little ones, but maybe we can all learn something about going after what we want—albeit a bit less recklessly!