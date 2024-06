NHL: JUN 08 Stanley Cup Final - Oilers at Panthers SUNRISE, FL - JUNE 08: Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores the first goal during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on June 8th, 2024 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just one more win for our Florida Panthers until they hoist their FIRST EVER Stanley Cup! Game four will take place in Edmonton, Canada. If they win, it’ll be a 4-0 sweep! If you want to cheer along with fellow Cats fans, Amerant Bank Arena will be showing the game on the jumbotron.

Doors will open at 7 P.M. for an 8 P.M. puck drop. Tickets cost just $10 with a portion going to the Florida Panthers Foundation. Let’s! Go! Cats!