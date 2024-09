Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 21 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 21040 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) (Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im)

Bravoholics, this is your moment! Watch What Happens Live is coming to Miami this November, and Andy Cohen is bringing all the drama, shade, and Bravolebs with him! Over two days—Nov. 21 and 22—five shows will go down at Ice Palace Studios, and trust me, these tickets are hotter than Miami in July.

Get ready for Real Housewives, Shotskis, Plead the Fifth and all the juicy tea you could ask for.