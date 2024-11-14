Wedding Blunder: Cash Gifts Sent to Wrong Bank Account

2024 solar eclipse RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS - APRIL 08: Bride and groom Randy and Michelle Weller kiss before a planned mass wedding of over 200 couples at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival on April 8, 2024 in Russellville, Arkansas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A newlywed couple recently faced a wedding-day mishap when cash gifts meant for them ended up in a stranger’s bank account. The couple had mistakenly provided incorrect banking details on their wedding invitations. Guests, following the wrong instructions, sent money to the wrong account, and the mistake only came to light during the reception.

Claudia Postigo, Head Wedding Planner at The Planner Co., shared how the bride’s cousin caught the error by comparing bank details on the wedding website with the invitation. Though the couple initially panicked, Postigo reassured them, encouraging them to enjoy their reception while she coordinated with guests to fix the error.

Luckily, all guests recovered their funds, resending their gifts to the correct account. Postigo recommends that couples triple-check bank details, and guests confirm details before sending gifts, ensuring no mix-ups on the big day!