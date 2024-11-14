Wedding Blunder: Cash Gifts Sent to Wrong Bank Account

A newlywed couple recently faced a wedding-day mishap when cash gifts meant for them ended up in a stranger’s bank account. The couple had mistakenly provided incorrect banking details on their wedding invitations. Guests, following the wrong instructions, sent money to the wrong account, and the mistake only came to light during the reception.
Claudia Postigo, Head Wedding Planner at The Planner Co., shared how the bride’s cousin caught the error by comparing bank details on the wedding website with the invitation. Though the couple initially panicked, Postigo reassured them, encouraging them to enjoy their reception while she coordinated with guests to fix the error.
Luckily, all guests recovered their funds, resending their gifts to the correct account. Postigo recommends that couples triple-check bank details, and guests confirm details before sending gifts, ensuring no mix-ups on the big day!