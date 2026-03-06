Wendy’s Is Hiring a “Chief Tasting Officer” and It Pays $100K to Eat Fast Food

If getting paid to review fast food sounds like a dream job, Wendy’s may have the perfect opportunity.
The burger chain is officially looking for a Chief Tasting Officer, a remote position that pays $100,000 a year and centers around one key responsibility: tasting Wendy’s food and sharing your honest opinions about it.
Yes, it’s a real job.
According to the company, they’re looking for someone with personality, creativity, and — most importantly — a genuine love for burgers, fries, and everything on the Wendy’s menu.
The requirements are surprisingly simple. Applicants need a functioning palate, comfort being on camera, and the ability to talk about flavors with a little more detail than just saying something tastes good.
So if you’ve ever dipped fries into a Frosty and confidently declared it a culinary masterpiece, congratulations — you might already be qualified.