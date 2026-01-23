What Non-Runners Should Know: Road Closures for the Life Time Miami Marathon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Diplo finishes the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

If you’re not running in the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half on January 25, 2026, planning ahead will save you a lot of time and frustration. The race route stretches across Miami and Miami Beach, meaning several major roads and bridges will be impacted throughout the morning.

In downtown Miami, expect closures along Biscayne Boulevard near the Kaseya Center, where both the start and finish lines are located. Surrounding streets near Bayfront Park will also see restricted access.

Drivers heading toward Miami Beach should anticipate delays on the Venetian Causeway and portions of the MacArthur Causeway, as the course crosses the bay and skirts the Port of Miami. On the Beach, traffic will be affected along key north–south routes including Alton Road, Dade Boulevard, Collins Avenue, and South Pointe Drive.

The marathon also uses the Rickenbacker Causeway, which means limited access to Virginia Key and Key Biscayne during race hours. Additional neighborhood closures are expected in Coconut Grove, particularly along Bayshore Drive and nearby streets.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid crossing the race route during the event and allow extra travel time if movement is unavoidable.

1) Downtown Miami / Bayfront area (Start + Finish)

Expect closures around:

Biscayne Blvd by the Kaseya Center

by the Nearby downtown grid streets around Bayfront Park / the Finish area

The route also touches the NE 11th St area before heading onto the causeway

If you need to get in/out of downtown: do it early or plan to approach from outside the route boundary.

2) Venetian Islands / Venetian Causeway connection

The course clearly crosses the chain of islands (San Marco / San Marino / Di Lido / Rivo Alto area), which strongly implies closures on the causeway span between Miami and Miami Beach.

Translation: crossing between the mainland and the Beach via that route will be rough-to-impossible during race hours.

3) Miami Beach (big vertical spine closures)

On the Beach, the route runs:

Up Alton Rd area (mid-Beach spine)

area (mid-Beach spine) Over near W 24th St

Cuts across Dade Blvd

Then heads down the east side near Collins Ave

Drops toward South Pointe Dr (and connects via 5th St area)

If you live/work on Miami Beach: expect the Beach to be “segmented” — you may not be able to cross east/west freely in certain sections.

4) MacArthur Causeway + Port of Miami area

The map shows the course on MacArthur Causeway, skirting the Port of Miami.

Translation: getting to/from the Port or using MacArthur as a quick Beach-to-Downtown hop will be heavily impacted.

5) Rickenbacker Causeway (Key Biscayne access)

The marathon route uses Rickenbacker Causeway.

This is the big one: access to Virginia Key / Key Biscayne will be restricted or slowed significantly during the race window.

6) Coconut Grove loop (neighborhood streets will feel it)

The route runs through Coconut Grove using streets that include:

S Bayshore Dr

Tigertail Ave

Grand Ave

McFarlane Rd area

Translation: even if you’re “just going to grab coffee,” expect detours and blocked crossings.