When Chest Bumps Go Wrong: Jason Kelce Knocks Down Superfan at Eagles Tailgate

Who knew that tailgating could be a full-contact sport? In an epic pre-game parking lot festivity, the Philadelphia Eagles faced an unexpected injury report, but this time, it wasn’t one of their players. Eagles linebacker Jason Kelce delivered a chest bump so powerful that it sidelined a die-hard fan!

The incident occurred Monday night before the Eagles’ face-off on “Monday Night Football.” Our unfortunate superfan was soaking in the electric atmosphere of a tailgate party when Kelce, possibly in a moment of overwhelming team spirit, went in for an enthusiastic chest bump. Unfortunately, the fan’s knee didn’t fare as well as his spirits.

In true Philly fashion, the fan kept cheering despite feeling like he’d just been hit by an actual eagle. We tip our hats to him for showcasing the kind of resilience that would make Rocky Balboa proud. But, next time, he might want to stick to high-fives and save the chest bumps for the professionals.

There’s no love lost between Jason Kelce and Eagles fans – the energy was palpable and clearly infectious. We’re just hoping that the next time the Eagles score big, exuberant celebrations won’t result in any unexpected trips to the hospital.