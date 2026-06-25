Where to Donate in South Florida to Help Venezuela Earthquake Victims

Residents console each other after the earthquake in Venezuela.

If you’ve been looking for a way to help Venezuela, several organizations across South Florida are collecting emergency donations after the country’s devastating back to back earthquakes. Officials say at least 188 people have died and more than 1,500 have been injured, and those numbers are expected to keep rising as search and rescue efforts continue.

📍 Doral

- GEM (Global Empowerment Mission)- 1850 NW 84th Ave.

Monday through Friday | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Miami Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office- 2700 NW 87th Ave. Monday through Friday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Doral Legacy Park Community Center- 11400 NW 82nd St.

Monday through Friday | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday & Sunday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-El Arepazo 10191 NW 58th St. Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

📍 Other South Florida Drop Off Locations

- Yoly’s Venezuelan Food

3090 Jog Rd., Greenacres

- Doña Arepa

515 NE 20th St., Boca Raton

- Fundación AFE (Amor, Fe y Esperanza)

6090 NW 84th Ave., Miami

- La Ceiba Tire Shop

10815 NW 14th St., Miami

- All For Venezuela

1391 NW 187th Ave., Pembroke Pines

Items Needed:

First aid kits

Flashlights

Heavy duty batteries

Solar phone chargers

Work gloves

Diapers

Hygiene products

Bottled water

Medical supplies

If you’d rather make a financial donation, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is accepting monetary contributions to help provide emergency food, clean water, hygiene kits, and medical supplies to families affected by the earthquakes.

Every donation, whether it’s supplies or money, helps bring relief to families who need it most.