Where to Donate in South Florida to Help Venezuela Earthquake Victims

If you’ve been looking for a way to help Venezuela, several organizations across South Florida are collecting emergency donations after the country’s devastating back to back earthquakes. Officials say at least 188 people have died and more than 1,500 have been injured, and those numbers are expected to keep rising as search and rescue efforts continue.
📍 Doral
- GEM (Global Empowerment Mission)- 1850 NW 84th Ave.
Monday through Friday | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Miami Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office- 2700 NW 87th Ave. Monday through Friday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Doral Legacy Park Community Center- 11400 NW 82nd St.
Monday through Friday | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday & Sunday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-El Arepazo 10191 NW 58th St. Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
📍 Other South Florida Drop Off Locations
- Yoly’s Venezuelan Food
3090 Jog Rd., Greenacres
- Doña Arepa
515 NE 20th St., Boca Raton
- Fundación AFE (Amor, Fe y Esperanza)
6090 NW 84th Ave., Miami
- La Ceiba Tire Shop
10815 NW 14th St., Miami
- All For Venezuela
1391 NW 187th Ave., Pembroke Pines
Items Needed:
- First aid kits
- Flashlights
- Heavy duty batteries
- Solar phone chargers
- Work gloves
- Diapers
- Hygiene products
- Bottled water
- Medical supplies
If you’d rather make a financial donation, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is accepting monetary contributions to help provide emergency food, clean water, hygiene kits, and medical supplies to families affected by the earthquakes.
Every donation, whether it’s supplies or money, helps bring relief to families who need it most.