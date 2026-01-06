Where South Florida Ranks When It Comes to Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

Every year, we make promises to ourselves. We want to improve our health, get our finances in order, do better at work, and show up differently in our relationships. Sticking to those goals is not always just about motivation. Sometimes, where you live plays a role.
WalletHub examined that idea by ranking 182 cities nationwide using 57 factors related to self-improvement. The rankings were based on five main areas: health, financial goals, school and work, bad habits, and relationships.
Based on those factors, the city that ranked number one this year is Seattle
Now let’s talk Florida!
Florida is in the National Top 10!
Orlando ranked sixth overall
Miami ranked tenth overall
Miami also ranked number one in the country for the lowest unemployment rate. Miami and Orlando are tied for first when it comes to restaurants per capita, which honestly explains a lot.
Miami:
Health resolutions ranked 25
Financial resolutions ranked 174
School and work ranked four
Bad habitts ranked five
Relationship resolutions ranked 16
Miami does well when it comes to work, breaking bad habits, and relationships. The financial ranking is what hurts the most. If your resolution involved saving money or paying down debt, Miami makes that part very difficult.
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale ranked 28 overall
Health ranked 12
Financial ranked 143
School and work ranked 40
Bad habits ranked 38
Relationships ranked 35
Fort Lauderdale’s strongest category is health. The rest of the rankings land in the middle of the pack. Nothing extreme, nothing standout, just solidly average across most areas.
Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines ranked 56 overall
Health ranked 14
Financial ranked 163
School and work ranked 29
Bad habits ranked 21
Relationships ranked 125
Pembroke Pines performs well in health, school and work, and bad habits. Financial goals and relationships are where the city struggles, and those rankings pull it down overall.
Hialeah
Hialeah ranked 124 overall
Health ranked 61
Financial ranked 178
School and work ranked 18
Bad habits ranked nine
Relationships ranked 180
Ranked fifth for the highest percentage of adults not exercising
Ranked fourth worst for median annual income adjusted for cost of living
Hialeah struggles most with finances, relationships, and health. While school and work and bad habits rank well, those categories are not enough to offset how poorly the city ranks in the others. Clearly, Hialeah doesn’t live up to its name: The City that progresses.
So no, it’s not just you. Some cities make resolutions easier. Some make them a full-time job. And according to the data, South Florida definitely keeps things interesting.