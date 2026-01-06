Where South Florida Ranks When It Comes to Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

Every year, we make promises to ourselves. We want to improve our health, get our finances in order, do better at work, and show up differently in our relationships. Sticking to those goals is not always just about motivation. Sometimes, where you live plays a role.

WalletHub examined that idea by ranking 182 cities nationwide using 57 factors related to self-improvement. The rankings were based on five main areas: health, financial goals, school and work, bad habits, and relationships.

Based on those factors, the city that ranked number one this year is Seattle

Now let’s talk Florida!

Florida is in the National Top 10!

Orlando ranked sixth overall

Miami ranked tenth overall

Miami also ranked number one in the country for the lowest unemployment rate. Miami and Orlando are tied for first when it comes to restaurants per capita, which honestly explains a lot.

Miami:

Health resolutions ranked 25

Financial resolutions ranked 174

School and work ranked four

Bad habitts ranked five

Relationship resolutions ranked 16

Miami does well when it comes to work, breaking bad habits, and relationships. The financial ranking is what hurts the most. If your resolution involved saving money or paying down debt, Miami makes that part very difficult.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale ranked 28 overall

Health ranked 12

Financial ranked 143

School and work ranked 40

Bad habits ranked 38

Relationships ranked 35

Fort Lauderdale’s strongest category is health. The rest of the rankings land in the middle of the pack. Nothing extreme, nothing standout, just solidly average across most areas.

Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines ranked 56 overall

Health ranked 14

Financial ranked 163

School and work ranked 29

Bad habits ranked 21

Relationships ranked 125

Pembroke Pines performs well in health, school and work, and bad habits. Financial goals and relationships are where the city struggles, and those rankings pull it down overall.

Hialeah

Hialeah ranked 124 overall

Health ranked 61

Financial ranked 178

School and work ranked 18

Bad habits ranked nine

Relationships ranked 180

Ranked fifth for the highest percentage of adults not exercising

Ranked fourth worst for median annual income adjusted for cost of living

Hialeah struggles most with finances, relationships, and health. While school and work and bad habits rank well, those categories are not enough to offset how poorly the city ranks in the others. Clearly, Hialeah doesn’t live up to its name: The City that progresses.

So no, it’s not just you. Some cities make resolutions easier. Some make them a full-time job. And according to the data, South Florida definitely keeps things interesting.