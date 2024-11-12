Will Miami Have The Largest Mall in America?

By Ian James

The long-awaited “Alligator Mall,” officially known as American Dream Miami, is still on pause due to pandemic woes and infrastructure talks, but county leaders and the mall’s developer, Triple Five, hope to break ground in 2025. Slated to be 400,000 square feet larger than Minnesota’s iconic Mall of America, this 6.2 million-square-foot paradise will offer everything from a submarine lake and indoor ski slope to an ice rink and over 500 stores. With a concert venue, movie theaters, and more planned, this mega-mall on 175 acres at I-75 and the Florida Turnpike aims to redefine entertainment and shopping in northwest Miami-Dade.

