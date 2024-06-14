Woman Gets Approached By a Stranger in Miami and You Won’t Believe What Happened To Her

Your mom always told you not to go anywhere with a stranger. Apparently Donna Silverthorn did not listen to her mother and thankfully it worked out for her!

Donna was stranded in her car for hours due to the flooding South Florida experienced this week. It was 8:30 at night when a man knocked on her window and offered her help. He told Silverthorn that he lived nearby and he was willing to help her out and welcomed her to join him in his home. That’s sketchy in most situations, right?

Silverthorn decided to accept because she thought “how can this day get any worse?”. 30-year-old Donahue Peebles III didn’t just help her from being stranded. No, he picked her up, LITERALLY. He piggybacked her to safety and went even farther than that. He invited her back to his home, offered her food, and a guest room to stay in.

Silverthorn was extremely grateful for the kindness offered by this stranger. She is a retired chef and cooked for Peebles and his girlfriend while they drank wine together and forming a newfound friendship!







