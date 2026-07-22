Woman Reportedly Attacked at Coconut Grove Movie Theater After Laughing During Film!

A video that’s going viral online is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. We’ve all gone to the movies, laughed at a funny scene, and never thought twice about it. But for one woman, that’s what allegedly led to an attack.

The incident happened during a showing of “The Fantastic Four” at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas in Coconut Grove. According to the woman, she and her friends laughed during a scene when the man sitting in front of them became angry, confronted the group, and allegedly hit her in the face with what appeared to be a pizza tray.

She was taken to the hospital with a fractured finger, a bruised cheek, and an eye injury.

The viral video appears to show the man returning to his seat after the incident before eventually leaving the theater. Police say he was gone by the time officers arrived, and the case remains under investigation.

It’s definitely not the kind of ending anyone expects after buying a movie ticket, and with the video continuing to circulate online, this story is getting a lot of attention.