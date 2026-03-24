Would You Live on a Cruise Ship for 15 Years? Because People Are Signing Up

A cruise that never really ends? That’s the idea behind Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey ship, offering what they call the first “perpetual world cruise.”

The concept is simple but wild: live on the ship full-time as it travels to 147 countries over 15 years. Basically, trade your house for a floating neighborhood.

And it’s not exactly roughing it. We’re talking a spa, fitness center, pickleball courts, library, restaurants, even an on-site doctor. You can also decorate your own cabin, so it actually feels like home.

Prices start around $129,999 for an inside villa and go up to about $439,999 for a suite, plus monthly fees. Surprisingly, that can be cheaper than owning a home in a lot of places.

Founder Mikael Petterson says it best: what if “home” moved with you?

Honestly… waking up in a new country every day? Not a bad way to live.