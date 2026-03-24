Would You Live on a Cruise Ship for 15 Years? Because People Are Signing Up

Cruise ship and palm trees
Star Princess A norovirus outbreak on board the Star Princess sickened about 150 people. (Mary Baratto - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A cruise that never really ends? That’s the idea behind Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey ship, offering what they call the first “perpetual world cruise.”

The concept is simple but wild: live on the ship full-time as it travels to 147 countries over 15 years. Basically, trade your house for a floating neighborhood.

And it’s not exactly roughing it. We’re talking a spa, fitness center, pickleball courts, library, restaurants, even an on-site doctor. You can also decorate your own cabin, so it actually feels like home.

Prices start around $129,999 for an inside villa and go up to about $439,999 for a suite, plus monthly fees. Surprisingly, that can be cheaper than owning a home in a lot of places.

Founder Mikael Petterson says it best: what if “home” moved with you?

Honestly… waking up in a new country every day? Not a bad way to live.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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