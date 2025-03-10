Would You Try a Cheesesteak Milkshake? Only in Miami

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida never disappoints when it comes to questionable food creativity, and this time, a ballpark vendor took things to a whole new level. During a Miami Hurricanes vs. Villanova baseball game, fans were treated (or maybe challenged) with a Philly-inspired cheesesteak milkshake—yes, you read that right. This bizarre blend of vanilla ice cream, vanilla syrup, steak, and cheese whiz was topped off with a mini cheesesteak, because why not? Surprisingly, at least one brave soul on social media claimed it was “honestly awesome.” But this isn’t the first time Mark Light Shake has concocted something outrageous for visiting teams—previous creations include a butter and lobster tail shake for the University of Maine and a buffalo sauce and blue cheese shake for Niagara University, complete with a chicken wing and celery stick. Love it or hate it, you’ve got to respect the commitment to culinary chaos. Would you dare take a sip?

