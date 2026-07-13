Yep There Might Be Poop in the Water at These Miami Dade Beaches

The city removed signs like the one pictured above Saturday afternoon, but an advisory still remains in place at Cormorant Cove.

If you’re planning a beach day in South Florida, you may want to avoid getting in the water at two Miami-Dade beaches for now.

The Florida Department of Health has issued a swim advisory for Bark Beach and Golden Beach after water samples collected Thursday showed elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria, which exceeded the state’s recreational water quality standards.

Enterococci are bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. Their presence in the water can signal fecal contamination from sources like stormwater runoff, pet waste, wildlife or sewage. Health officials warn that the bacteria can enter the body if swallowed or through cuts in the skin, potentially causing infections, rashes and other illnesses.

The advisory has disappointed both locals and visitors hoping to cool off in the ocean. Some beachgoers told NBC6 they decided to stay on the sand after learning about the warning, while nearby residents said the advisory adds to ongoing frustrations that already include large amounts of sargassum washing ashore.

The Florida Department of Health recommends avoiding the water at Bark Beach and Golden Beach until follow-up testing shows bacteria levels have returned to safe levels and the advisory is lifted.