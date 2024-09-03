You can now leave comments on people’s Instagram Stories!

Instagram The Instagram photo sharing application is seen on an iPhone 11 Pro Max in this illustration photo on April 4, 2020. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File)

Instagram is adding a new feature that you may either LOVE or HATE. Instagram is now letting you drop comments on Stories, and yes, those comments are visible to everyone who watches. So if you’ve ever wanted to spill the tea on someone’s Story without sliding into DMs, now’s your chance!

Instagram’s hoping this move will spark more chatter and engagement since we’re all too busy with DMs to bother with the main feed. Comments will appear discreetly at the bottom of the Story, so they won’t ruin the vibe but might just get the convo rolling.

Not into the idea of Story comments cluttering up your posts? No problem—there’s an option to turn them off. But if you’re game for boosting your engagement, this new feature could be your ticket to Insta fame.