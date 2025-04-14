You Can Now Renew Your Car Registration at Publix!

You know that little sticker on your license plate you keep forgetting to update? Well, Miami-Dade is making it easier than ever to stay on top of your vehicle registration—and you don’t even have to make a trip to the tax collector’s office.

Starting now, you can renew your car registration while picking up your groceries. For real.

Miami-Dade County just rolled out self-service kiosks inside select Publix stores. That means you can walk in, grab your cafecito, your pastelitos, and your tag decal—in minutes. The kiosk prints it right there on the spot.

Dariel Fernandez, the county’s Tax Collector, says it’s all about bringing convenience and efficiency to where we already are. And honestly? It’s about time.

Here’s where you can find the kiosks right now:

Miami: 15771 SW 152nd Street & 20201 SW 127th Avenue

Doral: 7550 NW 104th Avenue

Miami Beach: 1920 West Avenue

Homestead: 891 N. Homestead Blvd

More locations might pop up soon, but these are your go-to spots for now.

So next time you’re headed to Publix, check your tag. You might be able to cross off one more thing from your adulting checklist.