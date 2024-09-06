You Could Buy Hot Dog Heaven

Do this kids still call them a Glizzy?

Happy National Hot Dog Day

By Ian James

Another iconic South Florida spot is closing its doors. After 45 years on West Sunrise Boulevard, Hot Dog Heaven is up for sale as owner Barry Star plans to retire. While the stand remains open for now, Star hopes to find someone who will continue the beloved tradition of serving hot dogs. The property is listed for $1 million, and the business for $375,000. This news comes just days after the owner of Fort Lauderdale’s Historic Downtowner and Maxwell Room announced their upcoming closure, marking a bittersweet moment for longtime locals.

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!