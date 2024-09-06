You Could Buy Hot Dog Heaven

Another iconic South Florida spot is closing its doors. After 45 years on West Sunrise Boulevard, Hot Dog Heaven is up for sale as owner Barry Star plans to retire. While the stand remains open for now, Star hopes to find someone who will continue the beloved tradition of serving hot dogs. The property is listed for $1 million, and the business for $375,000. This news comes just days after the owner of Fort Lauderdale’s Historic Downtowner and Maxwell Room announced their upcoming closure, marking a bittersweet moment for longtime locals.