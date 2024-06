Model Karolina Kurkova arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

If you’d like to live in supermodel, Karolina Kurkova, I’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the Fisher Island condo is on the market. The bad news is that it’ll set you back nearly $7 million.

Kurkova and her husband purchased the condo back in 2012 and it sports four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms with a waterfront private patio with awesome views of the Miami skyline.

