You Could Make $350 an Hour For Coming Up With Baby Names

Day Without Child Care FILE PHOTO: Child care facilities may be closed today as part of the Day Without Child Care movement. (Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com)

In today’s competitive world, naming a baby has evolved from a personal choice to a strategic decision. With the rise of baby name consultants, new parents are spending hundreds of dollars to ensure they choose the perfect name for their child.

Consultants like Colleen Slagen and Morgan Timm are capitalizing on this trend. Slagen, who launched her business Naming Bebe after realizing the demand through friends’ feedback, now earns about $63,000 a year. She handles up to 15 clients a month, charging $350 each. Her services include providing a detailed PDF with name suggestions based on specific criteria like rarity and sound.

Similarly, Timm registers around 25 clients monthly, charging $125 per consultation, generating around $37,500 annually. While she hasn’t yet named her own child, she’s prepared for when the time comes. Both consultants begin their process with in-depth questionnaires to understand clients’ preferences and constraints, and deliver comprehensive recommendations.

The demand for these services reflects a broader cultural shift. With names increasingly seen as a form of self-expression and a representation of values and style, parents are seeking expert guidance to navigate a seemingly endless list of options. Social media’s influence and the paradox of choice have only added to the complexity, making unique yet timeless names highly sought after.

Consultants often face unique challenges, such as helping parents who struggle to agree on a name or those looking to rename a child. They meticulously research names to fit the family’s vision, from avoiding popular choices to incorporating specific figurative language.

As naming a child becomes more nuanced and personal, the role of baby name consultants is likely to grow, offering a blend of tradition and modernity to those seeking the perfect moniker for their new arrival.