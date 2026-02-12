Your Face Is Now Your Boarding Pass At Miami International Airport

A passenger at CLT is seen here using the newly available TSA PreCheck Touchless ID facial-recognition screening. (Charlotte Douglas International Airport)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you have ever stood in a security line at Miami International Airport juggling your ID, boarding pass, cafecito, and dignity, this is your moment.

A new way to breeze through security has officially landed at MIA. The Transportation Security Administration has rolled out TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, and yes, it sounds exactly like the future.

Here’s how it works. Eligible travelers can move through security using facial recognition. No physical ID. No boarding pass. Just your face and you are on your way. In a city that moves fast and has zero patience for long lines, this might be the glow up airport security needed.

There are a few steps before you start feeling like a VIP. You must be a TSA PreCheck member. Then you create a profile with a participating airline, enter your Known Traveler Number, add your United States passport information, and opt in to the Touchless ID system.

The timing could not be more Miami. South Florida is gearing up for major global events including the World Cup, which means even more visitors, more flights, and yes, more security lines. Anything that speeds things up at MIA is basically public service.

So whether you are jetting off to Europe, heading to New York for the weekend, or escaping to somewhere with less humidity, just know your face might now be your boarding pass.

Miami stays ahead of the curve. Even at security.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need