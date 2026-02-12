Your Face Is Now Your Boarding Pass At Miami International Airport

A passenger at CLT is seen here using the newly available TSA PreCheck Touchless ID facial-recognition screening.

If you have ever stood in a security line at Miami International Airport juggling your ID, boarding pass, cafecito, and dignity, this is your moment.

A new way to breeze through security has officially landed at MIA. The Transportation Security Administration has rolled out TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, and yes, it sounds exactly like the future.

Here’s how it works. Eligible travelers can move through security using facial recognition. No physical ID. No boarding pass. Just your face and you are on your way. In a city that moves fast and has zero patience for long lines, this might be the glow up airport security needed.

There are a few steps before you start feeling like a VIP. You must be a TSA PreCheck member. Then you create a profile with a participating airline, enter your Known Traveler Number, add your United States passport information, and opt in to the Touchless ID system.

The timing could not be more Miami. South Florida is gearing up for major global events including the World Cup, which means even more visitors, more flights, and yes, more security lines. Anything that speeds things up at MIA is basically public service.

So whether you are jetting off to Europe, heading to New York for the weekend, or escaping to somewhere with less humidity, just know your face might now be your boarding pass.

Miami stays ahead of the curve. Even at security.