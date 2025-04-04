Zelle Shuts Down Standalone App—Here’s What You Need to Know

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you noticed the Zelle app missing this week, you’re not alone. As of Tuesday, the standalone Zelle app has officially shut down.

But don’t worry—Zelle isn’t going away. The service is still available through participating banks and credit unions. Customers can continue to send and receive money, but must now do so directly through their bank’s mobile app or website.

To keep using Zelle, users of the standalone app will need to re-enroll via their bank’s platform.

Zelle’s parent company announced the change last year and says over 2,200 financial institutions now offer the service.

So while the app is gone, the convenience of Zelle isn’t—just check with your bank to stay connected.

