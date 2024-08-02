Enter to win a $1,500 Scholarship from EdFed Credit Union!

Attention Students: Enter to receive a $1,500 scholarship. EdFed, the credit union for the educational community, is recognizing high school students who are making a difference through volunteerism. From September to May, one student will be chosen as the recipient of the High School Hero Scholarship and awarded a $1,500 check presented during a special celebration at their school. A total of nine scholarships will be awarded to students with at least 25 community service hours in the preceding 12 months.

Recipients will be announced live on HITS 97.3 FM and celebrated with a special event at their school, hosted by Jade Alexander and EdFed’s beloved mascot, Eddy the Owl. For full details and to submit your nomination, visit edfed.org/highschoolhero.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register online at edfed.org/highschoolhero from 8.5.24 - 8.31.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $1,500 scholarship from EdFed Credit Union. Approx. retail value: $1,500 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.