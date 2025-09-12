HITS 97.3 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month!

Hispanic Heritage Month

Hits 97.3 is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! From September 15th to October 15th, we’re honoring the rich history, diverse cultures, and lasting contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities across the nation.

This month is all about recognizing the impact Hispanic Americans have made in shaping our society, from art and music to education, politics, and beyond.

Join us as we celebrate heritage, unity, and the vibrant spirit that continues to inspire generations.

Sponsored by Goya Foods. If it’s Goya, it has to be good!

