Starting Monday, April 20th, Jade Alexander’s $1K Payday gives you five chances every weekday to score $1,000 in FREE cash! Download the FREE HITS 97.3 App and be listening weekdays for the keyword at 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p for a chance to win $1000 in FREE CASH 5 times a day!

Here’s how you could win from HITS 97.3:

Starting Monday, April 20th, listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm!

listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm! We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours!

You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on our free app or website!

One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000!

Enter the Keyword Below: