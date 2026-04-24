Register to win tickets to see Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour LIVE in 3D!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D! The Grammy award winning superstar brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation. The film is directed by Academy Award® winners James Cameron and Billie Eilish, in-theatres May 8, 2026.

See it before anyone else, Monday May 4that AMC Aventura.

Download the FREE HITS 97.3 app and register for your chance to win!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 4.25.26 through 5.01.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to see BILLIE EILISH HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR LIVE IN 3D, in AMC Aventura Monday, May 4th. Approx. retail value: $50 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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