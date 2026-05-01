Win a $50 Tap 42 gift card! Join us for Jade’s Summer Kickoff Happy Hour!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants to kick off your summer right! Join us for the Jade Summer Kickoff Happy Hour on May 20th at Tap 42 Kendall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m!

Listen all week to Jade Alexander for your chance to win a $50 gift card. Plus, the first 97 people will get a free drink voucher at the happy hour event on May 20th!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 app between 5/2/26-5/19/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $50 gift card to Tap21 Kendall. Retail value of: $50. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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