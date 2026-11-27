HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to discover the bright lights and wild nights this Holiday Season at Zoo Lights Miami. Zoo Lights Miami is back on select nights through December 30th, offering a unique spectacle for the whole family to enjoy.

Wander through over one million dazzling lights, experience unique animal presentations and take a ride on the brand new Arctic Express train. Listen to Martica Lopez at 3:30p and Vic Latino at 7pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 11/30/26-12/4/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami 2026. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.