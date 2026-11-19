Join Jade Alexander from Hits 97.3 as she sits down with Orbel Machado, Senior Manager of Florida Blue Hialeah Center to discuss common health coverage questions.
What’s being covered?
- Is Health Insurance More Affordable Than You Think?
- Choosing the Right Plan: Beyond the Monthly Premium
Catch Hits 97.3 live at Florida Blue!
Join Hits 97.3 on Saturday, November 21st from 1PM–3PM on-site at Florida Blue in Hialeah!
Stop by, enjoy some hot Cafecito, meet Martica Lopez, and learn more about Florida Blue health coverage options. Plus, get help and enroll onsite!
📍 1001 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
🗓️ Saturday, November 21st
⏰ 1PM–3PM
Have more questions?
Connect with Florida Blue to learn more about your options and local support.
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