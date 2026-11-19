Cafecito & Answers with Jade Alexander & Florida Blue Your health coverage questions. A Conversation that makes it simple.

Join Jade Alexander from Hits 97.3 as she sits down with Orbel Machado, Senior Manager of Florida Blue Hialeah Center to discuss common health coverage questions.

What’s being covered?

Is Health Insurance More Affordable Than You Think? Choosing the Right Plan: Beyond the Monthly Premium

Catch Hits 97.3 live at Florida Blue!

Join Hits 97.3 on Saturday, November 21st from 1PM–3PM on-site at Florida Blue in Hialeah!

Stop by, enjoy some hot Cafecito, meet Martica Lopez, and learn more about Florida Blue health coverage options. Plus, get help and enroll onsite!

📍 1001 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012

🗓️ Saturday, November 21st

⏰ 1PM–3PM

Cafecito & Answers w/ Jade Alexander and Orbel Machado of Florida Blue (Hits973)

Have more questions?

Connect with Florida Blue to learn more about your options and local support.

©2026 Cox Media Group