HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami is giving you the chance to see Alex Warren at the Hard Rock Live, Friday, April 9th, on his Finding (More) Family on the Road Tour with special guest Bebe Stockwell.

Listen to the Jade Alexander Show at 9am for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 11.28.26 through 12.4.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Alex Warren at Hard Rock Live on April 9th, 2027. Approx. retail value $132: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.