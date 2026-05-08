Win tickets to see Hayley Williams at the ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre!

Hayley

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, has your tickets to see Hayley Williams at the ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre, September 3rd. Listen to Martica Lopez at 5:30pm this week or download the FREE Hits 97.3 app for your chance to win!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 5/9/26-5/15/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Hayley Williams at the ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre, September 3. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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