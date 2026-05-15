Win tickets to see KATSEYE!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, has your tickets to see KATSEYE on The Wild World Tour, October 13that the Kaseya Center!

Play Ticket Tag all week at 830a with The Jade Alexander Show and 530p with Martica Lopez by giving us the name and city of the winner before you for your chance to win tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free Hits 97.3 app between 5.16.26 through 5.22.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see KATSEYE on The Wild World Tour, October 13at the Kaseya Center. Approx. retail value: $160 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.