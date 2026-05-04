Win tickets to see Kid Cudi!

Kid Cudi 2026

HITS 97.3,The Rhythm of Miami wants to take you to see Kid Cudi on The Rebel Ragers Tour 2026 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre May 9th!

Listen all week to Martica Lopez during her Top 5 at 4p countdown for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 5/4/26-5/8/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Rebel Ragers Tour starring Kid Cudi May 9at the Ithink Financial Amphitheater. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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