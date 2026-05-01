Win tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo at The Amerant Bank Arena!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami welcomes Olivia Rodrigo to Amerant Bank Arena on November 19th for her “Unraveled Tour”.

Play Ticket Tag at 830a with The Jade Alexander Show and every afternoon with Martica Lopez at 530p and remember the name & city of the winner before you for your chance to win!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to or register on the free Hits 97.3 app between 5/2/26-5/8/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo to Amerant Bank Arena on November 19 for her “Unraveled Tour”. Retail value of: $199. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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