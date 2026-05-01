Win tickets to see The Pussycat Dolls “PCD Forever Tour”!

PCD

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants you to see the Pussycat Dolls Live on their PCD Forever Tour with Lil Kim & Mya at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 24th.

Listen all week to Chi Chi during her Top 5 at 8p countdown for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Also, Make it a Summer of Live concerts! $30 Tickets are available from now till May 5th.

Live Nation All Access members get early access now! It’s free to join and only takes a minute at livenation.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to or register on the free Hits 97.3 app between 5/1/26-5/7/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Pussycat Dolls at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 24. Retail value of: $79. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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