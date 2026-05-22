Win your way into Hilary Duff’s sold-out “The Lucky Me Tour” plus an exclusive VIP experience!

Hilary Duff

Hits 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, is taking you VIP with Hilary Duff at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre for her sold-out “The Lucky Me Tour” on June 22nd!

Download the free Hits 97.3 app and enter to win a pair of tickets, plus soundcheck passes… experience it like a VIP. Only from Hits 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 5/23/26-5/29/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Hilary Duff at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, June 22nd, 2026. Retail value of: $159. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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