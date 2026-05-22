Win your way into Hilary Duff’s sold-out “The Lucky Me Tour” plus an exclusive VIP experience!

Hits 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, is taking you VIP with Hilary Duff at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre for her sold-out “The Lucky Me Tour” on June 22nd!

Download the free Hits 97.3 app and enter to win a pair of tickets, plus soundcheck passes… experience it like a VIP. Only from Hits 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 5/23/26-5/29/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Hilary Duff at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, June 22nd, 2026. Retail value of: $159. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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