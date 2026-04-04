Discover creative business naming strategies today

Independent Contributor

The most creative business naming strategies include wordplay, alliteration, suggestive names, and invented words. We've all heard of Häagen-Dazs, but which category of business names does it fall into? It may surprise you to learn it's not a fancy European brand at all; in fact, it's a completely invented name, made up by two entrepreneurs from New York in the 1960s.

You've got the business concept, you have the skills to do a great job, but now you need to decide how to name a business. But choosing the most creative name could be the difference between being as familiar as VHS or as obscure as Betamax.

Making it Memorable

If you want your business name to stick, Forbes notes that it needs to be unique, memorable, and simple. This does not mean brainstorming random names and deciding what sounds good. Instead, do a deep dive into what makes your company unique before coming up with your new name.

Core Values

Think about what your company is all about. Write down keywords that describe:

Services

Ethos

Values

Differentiators

Location

Target audience

Getting these ideas down on paper can help you with the next step in the naming process.

Creative Strategies

Play around with the following brand naming strategies and see what you come up with:

Wordplay: Can you come up with something to rival Tequila Mockingbird, Spruce Springclean, or Curl Up & Dye Salon?

Can you come up with something to rival Tequila Mockingbird, Spruce Springclean, or Curl Up & Dye Salon? Alliteration: The repeated sounds in Dunkin' Donuts, Coca-Cola, and PayPal make them roll off the tongue, and could do the same for your business.

The repeated sounds in Dunkin' Donuts, Coca-Cola, and PayPal make them roll off the tongue, and could do the same for your business. Suggestive names: Names like Shopify, Petco, and Netflix leave you in no doubt about what they do.

Names like Shopify, Petco, and Netflix leave you in no doubt about what they do. Invented words: This strategy worked well for Google, Verizon, and Pixar, and could do something similar for your new venture.

Get Extra Help

You could reach out to a professional consultant who specializes in inventing creative business names when naming your company. But if your budget doesn't stretch quite that far, it's time to harness AI.

Large language models are not inherently inventive, but they have been trained on all the world's information. That includes all the different strategies brands use to come up with names that stick.

However, what you get out will only be as good as what you put in. So don't skip the brainstorming steps we discussed above. Work through them with the AI so that it understands what makes your business unique and who you are targeting.

Get Your Name Out There

Once you've chosen your business name, it's time to advertise it. An online presence is essential, but don't overlook traditional forms of marketing. Print your own business cards for free with Adobe Express and put your company's name and branding into your customers' hands and wallets.

Benefit From the Best Business Naming Ideas

Business naming can seem overwhelming, but a creative solution is easier than you think. Try out the creative business name ideas above and harness the power of AI, and you'll come up with a name that rolls off the tongue and resonates with your audience.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.