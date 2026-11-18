Independent Contributor

Host a Christmas movie night by picking a film for all ages, setting up a screen in the front yard, and asking neighbors to bring chairs. Give everyone time to grab popcorn and cocoa before you press play.

YouGov found that 79 percent of U.S. adults liked or loved holiday or Christmas movies in 2025. The fun of watching on the lawn is hearing the whole row crack up at the same scene. Let the block help pick what goes on screen.

What Should You Watch at a Christmas Movie Night?

Of course, the most important part of your party movie night is the family Christmas movies you decide to screen! You'll want to choose a few of your holiday favorites and have your partygoers cast their vote to decide which film wins the night. If your guests are in for the long haul, you might even have time to watch two or three of your choices!

Here are a few popular holiday movie options to consider.

The Grinch

Home Alone

Elf

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

A Christmas Story

The Santa Clause

Don't Forget the Decor

Your Christmas party won't look quite as festive without holiday decorations! If you have yet to put up your Christmas tree, throwing a Christmas party is definitely the best excuse! String up white Christmas lights around the room for some happy lighting that will also make it easier for party-goers to navigate during a movie.

In Florida, Decorating Elves' Christmas decorators in Sarasota wrap palm trunks with lights for the holidays. Try the same idea on a tree by the sidewalk, then hang a paper snowflake on the front gate. Put a few battery lights along the path so late arrivals can find their way.

Do You Have Enough Seating?

Don't be surprised when people show up, because you asked them to! Have a plan.

Bring in additional chairs, floor pillows, and decorative ottomans. Comfort is paramount, and cuddling should be a choice made, not forced on your guests simply because there is not enough room to be apart.

Prep Your Favorite Christmas Movie Night Snacks

You can't have a party without sweet and savory snacks, and the Christmas movie party theme offers all kinds of fun culinary possibilities. You could get creative by giving traditional movie theater treats some holiday flair by putting some crushed candy canes and red and green M&Ms into regular movie theater popcorn, or by getting creative with some snowman-shaped homemade pizzas.

Start your list of hot chocolate bar ideas with a plain batch and toppings people can add by the spoonful. The Modern Proper's homemade hot chocolate recipe serves four and suggests crushed candy canes for a minty finish. Add bowls of mini marshmallows and chocolate chips, each with its own spoon.

Give the Block a New Holiday Tradition

As the credits roll, ask who wants to pick the film for next year's Christmas movie night. You might find a neighbor who's already thinking about hosting the next one.

Visit the rest of our site for more local stories, music news, and things to do this holiday season.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.