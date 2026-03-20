International expansion is changing how companies build remote teams

Independent Contributor

Global expansion has generally been a blessing for remote work, but it has created challenges as well. These include time zone issues and cultural/language gaps.

Thinking of expanding your business globally? If so, managing your remote teams will likely require a bit of trial and error. That said, getting things right will do wonders for unlocking a new market and creating a diverse work culture.

How Does Global Expansion Affect Remote Work?

Global collaboration allows businesses to boost their growth in a variety of ways. Some reasons why you may want to bet big on an international team are:

Access to specialized talent

24/7 productivity

Diverse culture

Local insights

One great way to hire international talent is to work with an Employer of Record (EOR) partner. For instance, EOR services in Kenya make it easy to comply with Kenya's employment laws without having to establish a local entity.

A good EOR system will also streamline every aspect of the employee lifecycle. Most notably, it allows you to pay them in their local currency with no delay.

How to Manage Global Remote Teams?

Building a global team isn't all fun and games. Here are three remote work strategies that will help you keep everyone in sync.

1. Make Expectations Clear

Lack of team cohesion has always been an issue with remote work. With global access, it's more pronounced than ever. Without watercooler talks and impromptu meetings, keeping an entire team informed can be a struggle.

In situations like these, it helps to remove any ambiguity from what you expect your team to do. Your virtual team management process should include:

Establishing roles and workflows

Deciding which tools to use for what

Setting up clear performance metrics

2. Prioritize Cultural Intelligence

Having an international workforce can introduce some cultural issues. Direct feedback may be a hit in one culture and disliked in another. Common idioms, such as "get the ball rolling," could be unfamiliar to many people.

How do you build trust across cultures? Adapting your leadership style and offering cultural awareness training can both be good starting points. The key thing is to ensure everyone is on the same page.

3. Embrace Flexible Communication

Anyone who's ever managed cross-border teams will tell you that time zone differences are a recipe for burnout. For example, constantly dialing someone in Tokyo from Miami at 4 PM means you'll usually be waking them up!

Asynchronous communication, such as via email, can help bridge these gaps. Even so, you shouldn't rely solely on it. Instead, put in a little effort to:

Hold video calls during overlapping hours

Keep meetings short to respect everyone's time

Record the meetings for those who can't join live

Remote Work Has Never Been More Important

Building global remote teams gives you a level of reach and talent that most companies simply can't match. Does this involve facing some challenges along the way? Yes, but a firm commitment to inclusivity should see you overcome them!

Interested in more tips on running a business in Miami, FL? Keep reading our articles on how to be a better leader!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.