Independent Contributor

Why more Americans are choosing to adopt alone

Some reasons why solo adoption is becoming more popular are that people are rethinking the traditional family structure, even single parents have increasing financial stability, and adoption policies are advancing as well in 2026.

According to Child Youth Services Review Journal, 100,000 children in the United States are adopted each year. Why is adoption becoming more popular in general, and why is there a rise in single adoption rates?

These are great questions to ask, especially if you are unpartnered and still thinking about adopting. Is it a feasible idea for you? Do you think you would be able to adopt and manage your lifestyle?

Learn more about how to adopt as a single parent and get started on this beautiful journey.

Changing Views on Family Structure

In the past, people used to believe that there was only one way to build a family, and that was through the heterosexual husband-wife structure. In recent years, people are realizing that single parents can be as strong as traditional families in taking care of children and giving them a great growing environment.

Additionally, family nowadays comes in many forms, like:

Single parents

Blended households

Same-sex couples

More

Single parents are becoming more confident in raising children on their own, and this is increasing solo adoptions throughout the US.

Increasing Financial Stability

Due to the economic prosperity that the US has been experiencing over the past decade or so, people are earning more than ever and saving up for the future.

Single parents have the funds to not only pay for adoption fees and legal costs, but they also have the resources to take care of a child on their own without needing a second income. Agencies and social workers are placing more emphasis on an individual's readiness and resources rather than their marital status.

Advancements in Adoption Policies

Adoption agencies are very careful in the people they approve for adoption; however, adoption agencies and legal systems have also evolved to become more inclusive of single applicants.

They realize that single applicants are as likely to give a great living environment to a child as a traditional household would. Increased awareness and advocacy have helped reduce stigma, making it easier for individuals to navigate the process and feel supported along the way.

If you are ready to adopt, check out the legal requirements for a single parent adoption. Get ready to change your life for the better and receive the family you've always wanted.

Get Ready to Adopt as a Single Parent

Don't let outdated notions of how a family is supposed to look hold you back from a solo adoption. When you adopt a child, you are giving them a chance to live in a loving household, no matter if there's only going to be a single parent.

A child won't care as long as they are being taken care of and given the love they deserve. Single parent adoption benefits are many, so take advantage of them.

Please read through related articles on our website to stay informed.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.