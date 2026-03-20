'Assassin's Creed' live-action Netflix TV series begins production

A visitor dressed in costume as Dorian Arno, a character from 'Assassin's Creed Unity,' poses in front of a Ubisoft logo during the Paris Games week on Oct. 29, 2015, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Cameras have started rolling on the Assassin's Creed live-action TV series.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchises has started filming in Rome, Italy.

The show's original story will be set in Rome in 64 AD, with production taking place at Cinecittà Studios.

The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about "the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The Assassin's Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix's agreement with Ubisoft.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The show's previously announced cast includes Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhann Rizwan, Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris and Corrado Invernizzi.

Four new recurring cast members have joined the show's ensemble: Sandra Guldberg-Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Mirren Mack and Louis McCartney.

Assassin's Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.

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