'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer welcomes first child

Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer welcomed his first child -- a girl -- with his wife Emily Fardo on Wednesday.

"Our worlds have been forever changed... She's finally here... ELLA REINE PALMER," the couple shared in a joint Instagram post, along with a photo of Jesse and Emily, who's cradling their daughter. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

Bachelor Nation stars past and present shared well-wishes in the comments section, including Bachelor in Paradise season 9's Kylee Russell, who wrote, "Congrats Jesse!! Such a beautiful family!"

The newest Bachelor star, Joey Graziadei, added, "Congratulations Jesse! So happy for you guys!"

Susie Evans, Blake Horstmann, Mercedes Northup, and more, also expressed their excitement over the news.

Jesse, 45, and Emily, 34, started dating in 2017. They got engaged in Paris in 2019 and tied the knot 2020 a year later.

