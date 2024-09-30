Barbra Streisand pays tribute to her 'A Star Is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, who passed away Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special," she wrote on Instagram. "Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born."

The pair starred in the 1976 version of the film, with Babs noting that in the movie he sang the film's love theme "Evergreen," which she co-wrote with Paul Williams. Streisand's version of the song went to #1 and the song went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.



"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside Of You,'" she continued. "He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."



Finally she noted, "My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Kristofferson's death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account. In addition to his acting work, Kristofferson was famous for his songwriting, including tunes like "Me and Bobby McGee," "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night."

