Brad Pitt has the need for speed in breakneck teaser to racing drama 'F1'

Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films has released the teaser to Brad Pitt's anticipated racing drama F1, and in it, the superstar is feeling the need for speed.

Most appropriate, as the film comes from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and its producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The teaser's only dialog comes at its open, from Pitt's Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the circuit to head up a fictional racing team known as APXGP. "Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, now McLaren: All have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling in the turns," he says.

He continues to Kerry Condon's character, "We need build our car for combat."

"How am I supposed to make that safe?" she asks, incredulous.

"Who said anything about safe?" he replies.

And with that, the teaser hits the gas, set to Queen's epic "We Will Rock You."

Just as the Top Gun filmmakers did securing military assistance with that Tom Cruise blockbuster, F1 was made in collaboration with "Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, [F1's governing body] FIA and race promoters," according to the producers.

The result: Realism. The teaser is stuffed with stunning racing footage -- and as Cruise actually was in the cockpit, Pitt here is behind the wheel. The feature was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the fictional team "competed against the real-life titans of the sport," the producers say.

Apart from the racing footage, we glimpse Damson Idris as Hayes' flashy APXGP racing teammate; Condon's character changing a tire in the pit; and Academy Award winner Javier Bardem alongside Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies.

F1 races into theaters and IMAX on June 27, 2025.

