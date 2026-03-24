'Bridgerton' season 5 in production, announces show's first queer lead couple

Bridgerton is so back. Well, back in production on season 5, that is.

Netflix has announced that cameras have started rolling on the fifth season of the hit romance series Bridgerton. This new season will feature the middle Bridgerton daughter Francesca as its lead. It will also be the first season of the series to have a queer couple at the forefront of the story.

"Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons," the season's official logline reads. "But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."

Hannah Dodd will once again star as Francesca Stirling, the Countess of Kilmartin, in this new season. Francesca, who "has long felt out of place in the world," according to a description from Netflix, "will make discoveries about herself that could change everything" in season 5.

Masali Baduza will return as Michaela Stirling, Francesca's love interest and the cousin of her late husband. Underneath her "charming and vivacious exterior hides a vulnerable young woman who is quick to run the second she feels discomfort. But this season, Michaela must face her vulnerability head-on as she’s forced to navigate her relationship to her late cousin’s legacy — and to Francesca," according to a description from Netflix.

Bridgerton season 5 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as its showrunner and executive producer, while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen also executive produce.

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