In Brief: Max drops a full trailer to 'Penguin', and more

War for the Planet of the Apes star Steve Zahn has been added to the cast of Apple TV +'s sci-fi series Silo, the streaming service has announced. Silo, per the streamer, follows "the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences." Rebecca Ferguson executive produces and stars in the series, along with Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins. The 10-episode season launches November 15 on Apple TV+ ...

"The world ain't set up for the honest man to succeed," Colin Farrell's Oswald "Ozzy" Cobb, aka Penguin, says in the official trailer to the HBO series The Penguin. "America is a hustle." The DC Studios series "continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster The Batman," per HBO. The series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. The eight-episode limited series debuts weekly beginning September 19 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max ...

Twisters star Glen Powell will guest star in the Family Guy Halloween episode making its way to Hulu October 14, according to Variety. He'll play "Patrick McCloskey," the reigning champion in Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest. The episode follows Peter and his friends, attempt to unseat the McClosky "by any means necessary" ...

